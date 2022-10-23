Cyclone Sitrang: Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies, Heading Towards Bangladesh; IMD Issues Alert

A DEEP depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a probable cyclone by Sunday evening, dampening Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations in a significant part of the state. Heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 100 kmph are expected to affect West Bengal's coastal areas. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a probable cyclone by Sunday evening, dampening Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations in a significant part of the state. Heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 100 kmph are expected to affect West Bengal's coastal sections.

According to the IMD, the weather system, which was 700 kilometres south of Sagar Island on Sunday morning and was moving northwest, is extremely likely to recurve in a northeastern direction and reach the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around early Monday morning.

The Met Department said in a bulletin that it is very likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, and heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore on Monday, while Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly are likely to receive moderate rain on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Department said in a bulletin.

Heavy rain will occur in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia on Tuesday, it said.

The development occurs as COVID cases and bans are relaxing and people are preparing to celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali in a large way for the first time in two years.

The name "Sitrang," as proposed by Thailand, is anticipated for the cyclone.

Coastal North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas could encounter winds on Tuesday reaching 80-90 kmph with gusts up to 100 kmph, while East Midnapore and these districts could have winds as high as 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph on Monday, according to the advisory.

On Tuesday, winds could reach 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, and on Monday, they could reach 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, which might have an impact on Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and West Midnapore.

The meteorological service also advised against fishing in the water since winds over sea regions will gust to 110 kmph in the north of the Bay of Bengal.

On Monday and Tuesday, it suggested stopping ferry service in the Sunderbans and all water-based tourist activities in the beach resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali, and Sagar.

The cyclone will pass parallel to the coast of Odisha on Monday and Tuesday, and the state administration has indicated it has made preparations for potential heavy rain.

For the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri, the IMD has issued a "yellow" warning for heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two locations through Monday morning.

Additionally, it issued a warning for a few locations in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack seeing severe rain from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

(With Input From Agencies)