New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After cyclone Gulab, cyclonic storm Shaheen is hovering over the skies of the northeast Arabian sea following which an alert has been issued for all the districts of Gujarat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Shaheen will likely intensify on the night of October 1.



“The remnant of the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by September 30, morning. Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast,” the IMD said.



Looking at the situation, 18 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in 17 districts of Gujarat. Apart from that, the administration has also asked fishermen not to go into the Arabian Sea adjoining the state's coast and have been directed to suspend all fishing activities till October 2.



Earlier, the weather department had said that the depression formed in the northeast of the Arabian Sea at 11.30 pm on Thursday has intensified and may turn into a cyclone in the next 12 hours. Due to the effect of Cyclone Gulab, heavy rainfall is excepted over south Peninsular India from October 1 with heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during till October 4.



Meanwhile, the weather department has also warned that heavy rains are expected in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim on October 2 and 3. It also said that some areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur will likely receive rainfall and thundershowers in the next few days.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen