New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Around 1,200 NDRF personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, while 800 more are on standby as Nivar, a 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. As the deep depression surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline, NDRF chief S N Pradhan has said that they are prepared for the high level of intensity and the worst form Cyclone Nivar.

"We are keeping a close watch on the development and we are coordinating with the affected states," news agency PTI quoted Pradhan as saying. "It is a rapidly developing situation and it could take the shape of a very severe cyclonic storm that has a speed of about 120-130 km per hour."

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds as the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on Wednesday.

1) Cyclone "NIVAR" to cross Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during late evening of 25th November.

2)Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia weakened into a well marked low pressure area. pic.twitter.com/ZWzqjnbDUB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

The officials have deployed several teams of the NDRF at Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts in Tamil Nadu for rescue and relief works. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has reviewed the status and preparations of Cyclone Nivar and advised people living in low lying areas to shift to safe zones.

Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea waters in view of the cyclone. The Met department has forecast extremely heavy rains in Chennai and other coastal areas with windspeed up to 110 kilometre per hour during landfall.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma