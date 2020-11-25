Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the cyclone has a wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26. Thirty teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India, NDRF informed.

Following the IMD warning about the cyclone posing a grave danger to life and health and safety of the public, Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Puducherry, beginning Tuesday night. It will continue till the morning of November 26, Puducherry's District Magistrate informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible supports from the Centre. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday in wake of Cyclone Nivar.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Cyclone Nivar:

1:35 pm: Two trains fully cancelled for today, three for tomorrow and one for 28th November. A total of five trains partially cancelled: Southern Railways

#WATCH: Shutters of Chembarambakkam Lake opened to release water into Adyar River, in order to avert flooding. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/gztfVJgORN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

1:15 pm: Heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Tiruchirapalli, Salem and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu: MEt Dept, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

1:00 pm: Scattered heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai Dist of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry&Karaikal: Met Dept, Chennai

12:45 pm: Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy visits Kanakachettikulam area near Kalapet to review preparations ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nivar.

12:25 pm: #Cyclone Nivar gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, & damage to banana & paddy crops. There'll be strong winds & heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry & Karaikal: Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD

#WATCH Strong winds at Mamallapuram ahead of the expected landfall of #CycloneNivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight today and early hours of 26th November#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/reuh7Qq2C8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

11:40 am: Army ready to assist govt & civil administration in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry to face #CycloneNivar, maintaining communication with officials. Twelve humanitarian assistance & disaster relief teams & two engineer task forces ready for deployment: Southern Command, Indian Army

11:25 am: In relief camps, we need to ensure COVID19 protocols are followed & masks, sanitisers are available. There's an inventory of 27 items per person which we keep ready, this also includes dignity kit for women: Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Govt

11:00 am: The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued 24x7 emergency numbers to lodge complaints regarding the issues caused due to the Cyclone -- 044 2538 4530; 044 2538 4530; 044 2538 4540 or 1913.

10:40 am: "It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the IMD in its latest bulletin said.

10:25 am: Tamil Nadu: Water logging in some parts of the city of Chennai, due to heavy rainfall ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

9:50 am: Central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room to provide help to the public. People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers & face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea: Puducherry CM

#WATCH Visuals from Mamallapuram; #CycloneNivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight today and early hours of 26th November, as per IMD#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/zOoTJKb9gA — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

9:10 am: Cyclone Nivar lays 350 km SE of Chennai moving NW & likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm & cross between Karaikal & Mahabalipuram today late evening or night. While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph: Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai.

9:00 am: Due to Cyclone Nivar, IndiGo flights to or from in the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted. 49 flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for Nov 26: IndiGo Statement

8:50 am: Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes Chennai as #Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today. Chennai/Meenambakkam received 120 mm rainfall from 0830 hours yesterday till 0530 hours today, as per India Meteorological Department

8:40 am: Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today

#WATCH Sea rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm #NIVAR to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight pic.twitter.com/d6Wpkj6zwe — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

8:20 am: The Severe Cyclonic Storm #Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST today over southwest Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Dept

8:10 am: #CycloneNivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm & lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24th November over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore & is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs: India Meteorological Dept

8:00 am: Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a review meeting to take stock of the preparedness in view of #CycloneNivar.

