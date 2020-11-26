Cyclone Nivar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the tropical storm will move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' made its landfall around 30 km north of Puducherry in the wee hours of Thursday. The landfall process started at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday and continued till around 2:30 am in the night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the tropical storm will move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours.

The storm crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 on Thursday and moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph in the last six hours. "The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 am today as a very severe cyclonic storm with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the IMD said.

Here are 10 important points from the Big Story:

The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours," the IMD said. On its way, the cyclone uprooted several trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry. The power supply in several areas was disrupted.

Chennai continued to witness strong winds today morning as Cyclone Nivar made its landfall near Puducherry on Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall also lashed parts of the city throughout the night due to which water-logging is witnessed today morning.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Chennai experiences rainfall and strong winds, as the landfall process of #CycloneNivar continues. Visuals from Marina Beach.



Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry.

The 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' weakened into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centred at 2:30 am on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the cyclone continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Tamil Nadu with Chennai witnessing waterlogging and fallen trees in may parts. According to officials, over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.

#WATCH: Puducherry receives strong winds and heavy rainfall. As per IMD, the landfall process of #CycloneNivar is underway and thecentre of the cyclone will cross coast near Puducherry within next 2 hours with wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The landfall process of the Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar started at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday at about 50 kilometres east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 kilometres east southeast of Puducherry. Centre of the cyclone crossed the coast near Puducherry in the next three hours.

In view of Cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7 pm on November 25 till 9 am on November 26, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday put ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving, and disaster relief teams on standby. An Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off Chennai's coast with disaster relief items.

The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by "Dakshin Bharat Area", following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations.

In view of Cyclone Nivar, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said state-wide public holiday will continue till November 26 in 13 districts of the state. The 13 districts include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.

Puducherry: Centre of #CycloneNivar crossed coast near Puducherry during 11:30 pm of 25th Nov to 2:30 am of 26th Nov. It then weakened & lay as a severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am of Nov 26. Winds in NE sector from Puducherry will gradually decrease to 65-75 kmph during next 3 hrs

In wake of the Cyclone Nivar, the Southern Railway on Wednesday has cancelled seven trains scheduled for November 26. Southern Railway in communication said it had cancelled six pairs of trains and one more train has been cancelled, which was scheduled for Thursday.

