Cyclone Nivar: A well-marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal closer to the Tamil Nadu coast will gradually develop into a cyclonic storm as it makes a landfall on November 25.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry, are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday afternoon. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, section 144 has been imposed in Puducherry for the next three days.

While Monday will be mostly cloudy with light drizzle and it will start raining on Tuesday as the cyclone edges closer to the coast. On Wednesday, Chennai, Villapuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry are expected witness heavy rain.

According to the IMD, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Nivar' and it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25

Here are top updates on Cyclone Nivar:

Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

While intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state and union territory, the department said rainfall is very likely at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph, a bulletin said. Gale wind -speed reaching 65-75 kmph and gusting to 85 kmph- is prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal.

Sea condition is rough to very rough along the coasts of the state and union territory and tidal wave of about one meter height is very likely to inundate the low lying areas of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Fishermen have already been advised against venturing into sea.

PM speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

NDRF deputes 30 teams

The NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations. While 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in Tamil Ndu, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

A NDRF team has about 35 to 45 personnel, depending on the task at hand, and they are equipped with tree and pole cutters, basic medicines and other tools to help affected people.

Trains and buses cancelled in Tamil Nadu

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have suspended inter and intra-district bus services in seven of the state’s districts from Tuesday and partially and fully cancelled trains in some districts.

A number of directives were issued during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday. He aksed officials of various departments to be on standby with the required equipment, earthmovers, trucks and other machinery from Monday onwards in Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

