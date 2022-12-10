Cyclone Mandous Wreaks Havoc Across Tamil Nadu; Chennai Roads Waterlogged, Trees Uprooted | Updates

Cyclone Mandous made landfall late Friday night crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu and wreaked havoc in Chennai and adjoining areas where trees were uprooted, electricity supply was disrupted and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Now, according to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

"Cyclone MANDOUS's rear sector has moved into the land and the landfall process has been completed. It is very likely to move nearly west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression during next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of 10th December," IMD said in a tweet at 4:48 am.

Several areas in Chennai saw waterlogging and squally winds uprooting trees in Chennai and in the nearby Chengalpattu district. The rainfall triggered by the Cyclone has caused severe Waterlogging in low-lying areas.

#CycloneMandous | A large tree uprooted in Nungambakkam area of Chennai due to strong winds. Visuals from 4th Lane Nungambakkam High Road. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/hgCOu068cu — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

#CycloneMandous aftermath | A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/oxoeAhcHlJ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Roads in the MMDA Colony in Chennai's Arumbakkam were seen waterlogged. A video showed a large tree uprooted in Egmore, causing several damages to a petrol bunk nearby.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

#CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/nW5OuJiFBU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Also, a portion of the 'permanent ramp', that was installed at Marina Beach in Chennai and inaugurated on November 27 to help differently-abled people has been damaged in the strong winds and rough sea due to Cyclone Mandous

Tamil Nadu | Portion of the 'permanent ramp', that was installed at Marina Beach in Chennai to help differently-abled people, gets damaged in the strong winds and rough sea due to #CycloneMandous



The ramp was inaugurated on November 27. pic.twitter.com/zjqg2NBpZF — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Educational institutions across Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Saturday, due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Mandous. Close to 15 districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram announced a holiday for schools and colleges today.

S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai, said "Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph."

Earlier today, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requested people to avoid going out until Cyclone Mandous weakens. It is said that almost 65 trees fell in three hours and motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low-lying areas.

Notably, National Disaster Response Force personnel are on standby. The Tamil Nadu government put out a list of helpline numbers in case of flood-related emergencies.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police Saturday in a tweet announced that vehicular movement along the East Coast Road (ECR) resumed at 6 am. The stretch had been closed since 10 pm last night, due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that all the precautionary measures had been taken. "The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said Stalin.

Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity. He said that the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed district-wise.

"Whatever the situation may be Government will ensure the protection of the people. District wise the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed," said Stalin.

Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.