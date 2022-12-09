Cyclone Mandous: Over 10 flights canceled at Chennai airport amid adverse weather conditions

A total of 13 flights on various routes were canceled at Chennai International airport as cyclone Mandous led to unfavorable weather conditions, aviation officials informed on Friday.

The officials also advised fliers to check with the concerned airlines to know if this extreme weather condition has affected their flights.

As cyclone Mandous maintained its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team was kept on standby in Chennai, officials informed on Friday.

The officials assured that the teams were ready with adequate equipment to take care of the situation should any untoward incident occur.

“Once the alert from state officials is communicated NDRF team will move immediately to the needed spot," Sub-Inspector NDRF, Sandeep Kumar informed.

Officials also said that numerous essential equipments like boats, High voltage motors, Sucker machines, Cutter machines, et cetera were kept ready for rescue operations.

These preparations had become necessary as there was high likelihood of cyclone Mandous gathering more intensity to become severe.

Officials informed that three districts - Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram - of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert.

"It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of today, the 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter. It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 09th December to early hours of 10th December," read an official statement by India Meteorological Department.

The officials also informed that under the cyclone's influence most places over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall while extremely heavy downpour can be expected at isolated places.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.