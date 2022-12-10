Cyclone Mandous: 4 Killed, Houses Damaged As Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc In Andhra, Tamil Nadu

AT LEAST four people were killed after Cyclonic storm Mandous hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday wreaking havoc across the state. Heavy rains and strong winds repeatedly struck several districts of the state causing severe damage to properties and power outages. The cyclone made landfall late Friday night and damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as quoted by ANI, said.

Around 400 trees fell due to the storm in the state capital Chennai. Meanwhile, several parts of southern, coastal and Rayalseema districts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy downpours early on Saturday after cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off the Mamallapuram coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A status report of the Andhra Pradesh government showed that Naidupeta in Tirupati district received the heaviest rainfall at 281.5 mm in the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. This cyclonic storm, after crossing the coast of Mamallapuram, has weakened into a deep depression. However, that did not prevent the weather system from impacting the city and its neighbourhoods.

Chief Minister Stalin also informed that nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps. Stalin said that the government is still in the process of assessing damages. He also visited some of the areas affected by rains and storms.

Mandous had weakened from an earlier severe category as it swept past Sri Lanka, where schools were closed on Friday due to high air pollution levels from the storm, the India Meteorological Department informed. Apart from the death of four people, there are reports of 98 cattle being killed due to the cyclone. Even though the storm has weakened into a depression, its impact remains visible as normal life has been completely thrown out of gear in the affected regions.

Several areas in Chennai saw waterlogging and squally winds uprooting trees in the state capital and the nearby Chengalpattu district. The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Roads in the MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam here were submerged. A video showed a large tree uprooted in Egmore, damaging a petrol bunk nearby.

Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous. The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines given the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.