New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Jawad', the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon, according to the weather department. The name of the cyclone -- 'Jawad' -- has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD said, adding, very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday.

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

65 trains from Visakhapatnam cancelled, schools closed:

In view of the cyclone Jawad, around 65 trains from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh scheduled for December 3 and 4 have been cancelled, informed the East Coast Railways on Friday. An official said that around 65 ongoing trains were cancelled from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh for December 3 and 4 in view of Cyclone Jawad. Further, the district administrations have ordered the closure of all the schools across Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts till tomorrow, informed Mallikarjuna, District Collector, Visakhapatnam.

46 NDRF teams deployed in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh:

In view of cyclonic storm Jawad, 46 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. "A total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. They are prepositioned there. IDS is on alert if the situation arises to airlift any of the teams. 18 more teams are on standby," said Atul Karwal Director General, NDRF.

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Odisha Government also prohibit fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized and Non Motorized Boats) from 3rd December 2021 to 5th December 2021 (both days inclusive) (3-days) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm

PM Modi reviews situation:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

As per PMO, the Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption. He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms.

