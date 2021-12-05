New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The risk of cyclone Jawad has ended as the storm weakened on its way to the coastal lines of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday said, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecasting agency announced that the cyclonic storm Jawad dissipated into the Bay of Bengal, weakening into a deep depression. However, ‘very heavy’ to ‘heavy’ rainfall alert was issued for 13 districts in the state for Sunday.

Here are the top developments:

1. Even though the risk of the cyclone has ended giving some respite to the coastal districts facing heavy rainfall for the last few weeks, isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s no more a cyclone. The deep depression may weaken further and become a depression by Sunday morning and into a low pressure by evening, moving along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal,” said IMD-Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas.

2. On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha.

3. A red alert was issued for Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts.

4. An orange alert was issued for Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak and Kendrapada districts.

5. A yellow alert was issued for Kendujhar, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Nayagada, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts

6. Further, the IMD predicted that districts like Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were also forecasted to receive maximum rainfall.

7. The IMD had also issued a warning for fishermen and asked them not to go into the sea.

“The cyclonic storm has weakened and will gradually become weaker and make its on Puri coast. After converting into a deep depression, it will move towards West Bengal. In view of the situation, fishermen have been advised not to go into sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in coastal districts of Odisha. Signal number 4 has been issued for all ports," Biswas said.

8. Even as there is no risk from the cyclone, people were evacuated from low-lying areas depending on the intensity of the rainfall. The state government is taking measures to tackle the unforeseeable.

9. Around 1,500 people have already been evacuated. This includes 300 pregnant women.

10. Rescue and relief teams were also deployed at different places.

11. There is a low possibility of damage to infrastructure. However, there may be some damage to crops.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha