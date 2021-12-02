New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the weather system over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal by mid-week and move towards the east coast. The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4. The weather forecasting agency has named the cyclone 'Jawad'. The name is given by Saudi Arabia. After Yaas in May and Gulab in September, cyclone 'Jawad' will be the third one that is headed towards the east coast this year.

“A low-pressure area lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood at 8.30 am on November 30. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2,” said the IMD’s bulletin.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning,” the bulletin added.

Here are top developments in 10 points

1. Odisha and Andhra governments have put an alert on their districts ahead of the cyclone.

2. IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert in some districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next few days.

3. In Andhra, a yellow alert is issued for Srikakulam, Vishakapatnam and Vijayanagara districts for December 3 and 4.

4. Orange alert on Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts of Odisha.

5. A red warning has also been issued in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on the same dates.

6. Further, in Odisha yellow alert is issued in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Malkangiri districts for December 4.

7. On December 5 also several parts of Odisha will experience maximum wind speed of 90 kmph from December 4 morning for 12 hours and rainfall.

8. The state government on Wednesday asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of the people. The authorities have outlined a disaster management strategy using NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

9. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Met department has predicted.

10. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea from December 3 to 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

