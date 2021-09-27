New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The cyclonic storm, Gulab, on Sunday night completed its landfall process and weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, weakening further into a depression during the next 6 hours.

"The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a Deep Depression at 0230 hrs IST of 27th Sep over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 06 hrs," the IMD said in a tweet.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a Deep Depression at 0230 hrs IST of 27th Sep over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 06 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ctXWoQXLBJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2021

On Monday, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cms) at isolated places is very likely over south Chhattisgarh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana and Vidarbha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal and north Chhattisgarh, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, due to the turbulence in the sea on the account of cyclonic storm Gulab, two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam died and one went missing after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. According to Sub Inspector of Vajrapukotturu Police Station, Govindarao, "There were six fishermen, all residents of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, on the boat, out of which five fell in the sea due to strong waves".

The officer informed that out of these five persons who fell in the sea, three reached ashore safely but, two others died. "One fisherman who was on the boat is still missing," he added. The incident took place around 5.00 pm today when the boat was en route to Andhra Pradesh from Odisha via sea route.

In wake of the cyclone Gulab, the South Central Railway (SCR) had also cancelled 12 trains and short terminated, diverted or rescheduled few other trains. Bhubaneswar - Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar - Tirupati, Tirupati - Bhubaneswar, Puri - Chennai Central, Chennai Central - Puri, Sambalpur - H.S.Nanded, H.S.Nanded - Sambalpur, Rayagada - Guntur trains, scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday, have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in view of cyclone Gulab and assured all possible support from the Centre. "Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_OdishaJi. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan