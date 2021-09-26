New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Cyclone Gulab is expected to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around midnight on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning people in the area to be prepared for the calamity.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and SDR have been deployed along with other emergency services at areas that are likely to be impacted severely due to the cyclone.

This comes barely four months after Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in Odisha. In May, two cyclonic storms Tauktae (named by Myanmar) and Yaas (named by Oman) had hit the coastal areas near the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal respectively.

Now, the new cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal which is named as 'Cyclone Gulab' has become the talk of the town. It has been named so by India's neighbouring country, Pakistan. If you are wondering why the cyclone has been named 'Gulab', here's everything you need to know.

Where does the name come from?

The name Gulab is from the list of cyclone names that is maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC).

13 countries namely, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, choose the names of cyclones in the region.

This time Pakistan has chosen the name for the cyclone which means Rose in English.

What are the criteria for choosing the name?

As per guidelines, the names are chosen keeping in mind that they are simple to use and do not carry any inflammatory meaning. The name should be neutral to politics, political figures, religious beliefs, cultures, and gender. Plus, it should be short and easy to pronounce as well as remember.



When are Cyclones named?

When a storm becomes a Cyclone it is given a name. A storm is considered to be a Cyclone, hurricane, or typhoon only when the speed of a storm wind reaches or crosses 74 mph.



Why are cyclones named?

Since it is difficult to remember technical numbers and terms of the cyclones for people. The practice of naming cyclones began to spread warning messages and also to make it easier for media reports to spread information about the same.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha