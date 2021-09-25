New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that cyclonic storm Gulab, which is pronounced as 'Gul-Aab', has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh on the evening of September 26. Issuing an orange alert, the weather department said that cyclone Gulab likely move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening.

"The Deep Depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 25 September, over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal near about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur," it tweeted.

Here's everything you need to know about cyclone Gulab:

1. Due to cyclone Gulab, heavy rainfall is predicted in Odisha's Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Cuttack.

2. The IMD has said that coastal areas of southern Odisha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days, asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

3. Following the IMD warning, the Odisha government has asked the officials to stay on alert and take countermeasures as required. It has also deployed 42 ODRAF teams, 24 NDRF teams and 102 Fire Service teams in seven districts.

"During 2018 Cyclone Titli, we witnessed landslides in Gajapati district. We have directed officials in Gajapati and Rayagada districts to take appropriate steps to deal with landslide incidents. Directions have also been issued to take steps for proper evacuation in areas which are prone to landslides," said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, as reported by news agency IANS.

4. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, three NDRF and one SDRF team have been deployed in the north coastal districts.

5. The state government has also asked officials in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam to prepare a plan to shift nearly 86,000 families from low-lying areas if needed.

"The State Emergency Operations Centre is constantly monitoring the situation while the District Emergency Operation Centres have also been activated with all communication systems. Collectors of the three north coastal Andhra districts have been asked to take all required precautionary measures in view of the cyclonic storm," it said in a release.

6. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to take all preventive measures to minimise the damage from cyclone Gulab. It has also assured all help needed.

7. Cyclone Gulab is the third cyclonic storm after Tauktae and Yaas to hit India this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma