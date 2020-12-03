Noting that the cyclone has moved further westwards, the IMD has said that Burevi will hit the Tamil Nadu on Friday with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph. It has also warned that Burevi will also hit parts of Kerala.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the severe cyclonic storm Burevi will intensify further and will likely hit south Tamil Nadu on Friday evening.

Noting that the cyclone has moved further westwards, the weather department has said that Burevi will hit the Tamil Nadu on Friday with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph. It has also warned that Burevi will also hit parts of Kerala.

Looking at this, the state governments of Tamil Nade and Kerala have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and have evacuated around 700 people from low-lying areas.

A red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts has also been issued by the government and as many as eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of cyclone Burevi.

"A total of eight teams have been deployed. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert here in Thiruvananthapuram so for the last two days, we have been checking areas prone to landslide and floods. NDRF workers are also present at the coast. We will be able to reach quickly and swiftly in case any disaster occurs. We are ready for any disaster and well equipped," said an NDRF spokesperson while speaking to news agency ANI.

Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and assured them of all the possible help.

"Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states," Shah tweeted earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and discussed the situation. "Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected," PM Modi said.

Cyclone Burevi is the second cyclone that will hit India in less than a week after Cyclone Nivar. However, weather experts have said that it will not be as strong as Nivar and will have a wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma