New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Severe cyclonic storm (SCS) Asani will recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm (CS), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours," it tweeted.

However, the weather department said that moderate rainfall and strong winds will continue in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh till May 11. Light rains and thundershowers might also occur in some places in Telangana for the next four to five days.

"It would gradually decrease becoming 80-90 km per hour gusting to 100 km per hour over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast," the IMD said.

Although cyclone Asani will weaken soon, the weather department has still advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal, especially over its northwest part, till May 12. It also advised that tourism activities in coastal areas and sea beaches be suspended till May 13.

On Monday, nearly 11 fishermen from Odisha, who were stranded for around eight hours in the rough sea due to the raging severe cyclone 'Asani', were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

Speaking to news agency PTI, officials said that the fishermen had on May 7 gone to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to buy a fishing boat, and while returning from there, they were stuck in the sea around 4-5 km off the coast near Sonaput in Ganjam district after their newly-bought vessel developed some technical glitches.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the region, the weather remained largely unaffected. In Jharkhand, light to moderate rainfall was experienced in several parts, including the capital Ranchi. However, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed no rainfall on Monday.

"Since the system is unlikely to make landfall on either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, it will not make any large impact in Jharkhand. The state will experience a change in weather due to the system's expanded cloud band and the incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal," Ranchi meteorological centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma