Amravati | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh including the coastal regions of Vishakhapatnam and Kakinada on Wednesday as Cyclone Asani continues to move northwestwards towards Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast. The Andhra police have also closed traffic movement on the Kainada-Uppada beach road in wake of high tides and strong winds. In Vishakhapatnam also, tumultuous waves along with gusty winds were witnessed today morning.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Tumultuous waves along with gusty winds prevail on the shores of Visakhapatnam as #CycloneAsani approaches



As per IMD, cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for next few hours & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast pic.twitter.com/ISp7vgMXbq — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Sea turns turbulent in Kakinada, strong winds blow due to #CycloneAsani



IMD says that the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast. pic.twitter.com/7p60yIxxH0 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

"Pitch road is damaged, we put up 2 check-posts in our limits to control vehicular movement. Roads are getting damaged. We are stopping everybody from taking this route," said Andhra police.

Andhra Pradesh | Traffic movement on Kakinada - Uppada Beach Road closed in wake of #CycloneAsani



Police say, "Pitch road is damaged, we put up 2 check-posts in our limits to control vehicular movement. Roads are getting damaged. We're stopping everybody from taking this route" pic.twitter.com/yiDcayPikx — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' today morning and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast, the IMD said.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm. "Asani lay centred at 0230 hours IST of May 11, over the same region near latitude 15.6degN and longitude 81.3degE, about 60 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 660 km southwest of Puri (Odisha)," said IMD.

"Thereafter, it's very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards, move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal", it added.

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Andhra, Odisha and West Bengal:

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today. It further predicted the gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing around the system centre over Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes the city of Visakhapatnam as #CycloneAsani approaches pic.twitter.com/7vTs4HkeUY — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y'day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsani



SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence & higher officials." pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

"Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing along and off Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to increase and become gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in the morning hours of 11th May along & off Andhra Pradesh coast (Krishna, East & West Godavari, Yanam of Puducherry UT and Visakhapatnam districts) and further, it would decrease to 45-55 Kmph gusting to 65 Kmph over the region," it said.

IMD said that the squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to continue along and off Odisha coast and West Bengal coast on May 11 and 12. The sea condition is likely to be high over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on May 11 and very rough to rough over the same region on May 12. It also advised suspending fishing operations over the west-central Bay of Bengal on May 11 and over the northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12.

#WATCH | Odisha: Rough sea conditions & strong winds witnessed at Puri beach today due to #CycloneAsani



"Waves reported above normal with 30kmph wind speed this morning. Along with it,Puri dist reported 9mm rainfall last night," says Hrushikesh Panda, In-charge, Puri MeT Center pic.twitter.com/xDj0mu5ZjY — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Flights cancelled, exams postponed:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning postponed the examinations slated for today, May 11, to May 25. Meanwhile, the rest of the examination schedule from May 12 remains unchanged, the board said. The examination centre venues and the timings of the examination also remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, all IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures) to and from Vishakhapatnam stand cancelled, K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Director, Visakhapatnam sadi as quoted by ANI. Air Asia also cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. A decision about evening flights is awaited, Rao added.

"Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight by post 2 pm", he said further.

