New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Asani' said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It said cyclone Asani is moving northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. However, the weather department said it will likely fizzle out next week without making landfall but will move parallel to the coast.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," the IMD said, adding that cyclone Asani will continue to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the weather department said in its bulletin on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised by the IMD not to venture into the sea from May 10 till further notice. State governments of Odisha and West Bengal have said all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to deal with the situation.

In Odisha, the state government said arrangements have been made to evacuate nearly 7.5 lakh people in 18 districts if needed. "While some fishermen have started returning from the sea, we are hopeful to bring them back by Sunday afternoon," Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, as reported by news agency PTI.

In West Bengal, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, meanwhile, held a meeting with senior officials to finalise preparations for Asani. "It was to start a centralised control room at the secretariat and integrated control rooms in the districts operating from Monday," PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma