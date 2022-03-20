Cyclone Asani is expected to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21/ PTI picture used for representation

New Delhi/ Port Blair | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains and strong winds hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday after the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified further, said the India Meteorological Department, warning that it will intensify into cyclonic storm Asani around March 21.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains will continue over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It said the storm will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around March 22.

"Climatologically March is not cyclone season. It’s April and May. The ocean is cooler in March and solar insolation is not very high. In March westerly systems are predominant in the northern parts of the country and easterly waves are predominant over the Peninsular region," The Hindustan Times quoted a senior IMD official as saying.

"Asani may weaken before landfall but when its intensity is of a cyclone, it will be very close to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. So, we are expecting widespread heavy rains and strong winds to affect the islands," the official added.

NDRF teams deployed; Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guards on stand-by

Officials, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that nearly 100 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They added that six relief camps have also been set up across the islands as a precautionary measure.

Apart from the deployment of NDRF teams, officials have also urged fishermen not to venture into the sea. People living in low-lying areas have also been evacuated to safer places, the officials noted.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has also reviewed the situation, directing central and union territory (UT) agencies to keep a regular watch. The Union Home Ministry has said that teams of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are also on stand by if needed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma