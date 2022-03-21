Port Blair | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains and strong winds will continue over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday as the depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclone Asani in the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast," news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying.

"It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics. However, it is likely to have continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin."

Here are the eight key points you need to know about cyclone Asani:

1. According to the weather department, depression - which is currently hovering over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea - will move towards the coast of Myanmar in the next 48 hours.

2. Cyclone Asani is currently moving towards north at a speed of 12 km per hour. However, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experince strong winds with speed reaching 55-65 km per hour due to Asani, the IMD said.

3. So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani, senior IMD scientist RK Janamani told ANI.

4. The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, about 200km of north-northeast of Car Nicobar (northern part of Nicobar Islands) and 100 km of south-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm, he added.

5. Cyclone Asani, the IMD said, is only the ninth cyclone that has formed in March between 1891 and 2022. "Climatologically March is not cyclone season. It is April and May. The ocean is cooler in March and solar insolation is not very high. In March, westerly systems are predominant in the northern parts of the country and easterly waves are predominant over the Peninsular region," Hindustan Times quoted an IMD official as saying.

6. Due to cyclone Asani, the IMD and other agencies have asked fishermen not to venture into the sea. Tourism and shipping activities have also been stopped.

7. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed across the islands. The Union Home Ministry has said additional teams are ready and will be airlifted if needed.

8. Teams of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are also on stand-by to provide assistance if required, the Home Ministry has informed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma