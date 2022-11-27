Cyclist Dies After BMW Car With VIP Number Plate Hits Him In Delhi, Driver Held

A 50-YEAR-OLD cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding BMW car in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi on Sunday.

According to the news agency IANS, the onlookers said that the BMW hit the cycle at full speed from behind, throwing the rider off his bike.

Delhi | A VIP number luxury car hit a cyclist near Mahipalpur in Delhi this morning. The cyclist died in the accident. The accused person driving the car has been apprehended and a case has been registered in the matter: Delhi police pic.twitter.com/ejgOEiijCl — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Following the accident, the driver of the car rushed the critically injured victim to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Identified as Shubhendu Chatterjee, the 50-year-old is a resident of Gurugram.

Speaking to IANS about the incident, a senior police official said that they got a PCR call informing them about the accident at the Vasant Kunj North police station. When the police reached near the Mahipalpur flyover, they found one BMW car and one sports bike parked at the corner of the road.

"On inquiry, it was found that one tyre of the car had burst. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver rammed into the cycle from behind. The injured person was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by the driver where the doctors declared him brought dead," the officer said.

"We have seized the BMW car after arresting the driver. Further probe is underway," the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies)