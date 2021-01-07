In Delhi, 62 per cent of cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds. Similarly in Hyderabad, cybercrime doubled in 2020 due to the transition from work from office to work from home.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Online marketing boomed in the year 2020 thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which forced people to confine themselves inside their houses. However, banking frauds and cyber crimes also saw a jump in 2020 as scammers took the advantage of the pandemic to launch phishing attacks.

In the national capital, Delhi, 62 per cent of cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds. Similarly in Hyderabad, cybercrime doubled in 2020 due to the transition from work from the office to work from home.

According to Hyderabad Police, over 2,400 cases registered were related to cybercrime. This number was just 1,393 in 2019, the police said.

"We received multiple cyber crime complaints, which ranged from cyber abuse, indecent exposure, unsolicited obscene pictures, threats, malicious emails claiming the user’s account was hacked, ransom demands, blackmail, and more. We also saw a huge increase in cyber stalking, bullying, and harassment against women," The New Indian Express quoted a senior Hyderabad Police official as saying.

Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar main hub of cybercrime

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar have emerged as the main hub of cybercrime in India. The report claimed that most of the cyber crimes in these states were conducted through bogus websites.

The police, which has arrested over 300 fraudsters, has also said that several fake call centres were also formed to cheat foreign nationals. In Delhi, five such fake call centres -- operating in Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Peeragarhi -- have been busted while 125 people have been arrested.

"Fraudsters compromise the email accounts of people dealing with the company accounts and finances. They create an email account which is similar to either the company's or client's account. They change the destination of financial transactions on some pretext, following which the money goes to the fraudsters' account," Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Crime), Delhi Police said.

How can I protest myself from cybercrimes?

The officials believe that most of the cyber crimes happen because of "negligence". They say that people must not share their bank account and ATM details with anyone and unknown emails must be ignored. They also say that people must not share their passwords with anyone and use "strong passwords" for the safety of their accounts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma