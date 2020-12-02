Cyber Crime: The latest fraud came to the fore when Uttarakhand Principal Secretary's son was duped by the scamsters on the pretext of making his driving license.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: As the country is struggling to cope up with the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus, scamsters, on the other hand, are making full use of this opportunity to cheat people and finding new ways to dupe money from innocents. Amid these testing times, when the government has put restrictions on public movement, people are using the internet as a medium to many of their works, including making payments.

Now fraudsters have come up with a new technique to fool people and they are now creating fake websites looking similar to official government websites and sites of many other companies. The latest fraud came to the fore when Uttarakhand Principal Secretary's son was duped by the scamsters on the pretext of making his driving license.

The victim was duped by the fraudsters by a fake website, www.RTOOnline.com, which is running as the official website of the Uttarakhand transport department. It is, however, not known how many other people have been caught in the clutches of this fraud website. The website not only provides information on driving license but also has links for paying road taxes and providing fitness certificates for the vehicle. Meanwhile, the police have arrested 4 people in connection with this case.

For the uninitiated, every governmental website will have a '.gov.in' as its domain and not '.com'. The real website for the Uttarakhand Transport Department is www.transportdepartment.gov.in.

In fact, many types of fake websites are running and cheating people on the internet. During the last two months, more than a dozen cases of frauds related to fake IDs have been reported in Uttarakhand only. Cyber experts say that it is necessary to take precaution in searching for some things to avoid these types of frauds.

Here are some steps to prevent yourself from these frauds

- Do not share information related to the bank account

- Take the customer care number from the company's website

Most online frauds are made up of fake customer care numbers available on the Internet. According to experts, we should take the customer care number of any company by visiting that company's website. There have also been many such cases, in which payments were made after purchasing goods from a shop number from the internet, and then wrongly deducted money from a bank account.

- The fishing site starts with HTTP and does not have a lock icon. Whereas secure websites start with HTTPS and with a lock icon. This means that the websites are secure.

- First, check the URL. Make sure this is a real site.

- Whenever someone asks for your information on e-mail, do not give it at all.

- Often some sites ask us to fill some forms. In it, information related to us is asked, like name, bank account number, date of birth, address, PAN card number, credit card number etc. Do not make your personal and confidential information available on such a site.

- Avoid visiting unfamiliar websites and be careful while registering. Especially when using online transactions, use a secure network and read the related information thoroughly.

- Take care of the domain name to use any URL. According to experts, the URL and look of a confusing website is very dangerous.

- Fraud URL can steal your personal and private data, so, understand the URL carefully and then click on the website.

