New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is investigating a suspected cyber attack in early September that has affected hundreds of computers at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Ministry of Electronics and Informational Technology (MEITY).

According to a report by news agency ANI, the NIC had also filed a complaint regarding the malware attack in the first week of September. As per the complaint, an employee of the MEITY had received an email with some attachments, upon clicking which all the data got deleted in his system.

It was found to be a malware and bug and has since affected hundreds of computers of both NIC and MEITY. "We have registered a complaint based on the NIC staffer's complaint and are investigating it," a Special Cell official said as reported by ANI.

The ANI report further stated that the origins of the attack have been traced to a Bengaluru-based IT company, however, it is also being suspected that the email containing bug was reportedly sent from the United States via a proxy server to the Bengaluru based firm.

Meanwhile, a report by NDTV also stated that the computers which were attacked stored data relating to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian citizens, some senior government functionaries and VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest suspected breach comes amid the allegations on a Chinese firm - Zhenhua Data Information - who is reportedly conducting surveillance on thousands of Indians, including the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice President and the Army Chief.

The government has also constituted a special committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these allegations and has to submit a report inside 30 days.

Throwing light on Centre considering the reports of surveillance of Indians, including of political leaders, by a Chinese firm seriously, Congress leader KC Venugopal Rao on Wednesday tweeted, "Replying to my zero-hour intervention on Chinese surveillance, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar informed us that the Govt has taken the matter seriously and constituted an expert committee to assess this within 30 days. We expect quick action on this."

The Ministry of External Affairs also raised the issue of Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co, with the Chinese Ambassador on Wednesday, however, China denied any role in it and said that Zhenhua is a private company and stated its position publicly.

The row over alleged snooping and surveillance by Chinese firms comes amid a serious military stand-off between the two countries along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh.

Tensions escalated between the two nuclear powers since a violent confrontation in the Galwan valley in June, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

