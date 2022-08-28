CWC's Key Meet Today To Decide Schedule For Election Of Congress President

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday will hold a key meeting to decide the schedule for the election of the next party president. The meeting, according to reports, will be held in a virtual meeting at around 3.30 pm.

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet earlier.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, who in his letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi slammed Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism".

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi," Azad wrote in his resignation letter. "The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India."

Interestingly, Rahul, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, has also been reluctant to be the party president again. However, most of the senior leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Bhupesh Baghel, have repeatedly urged Rahul to once again become the Congress president.

"You tell me the alternative. Who is there? (in the party other than Rahul Gandhi)," Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, told news agency PTI. "We will ask him, we will force him and request him (to return as Congress President). We stand behind him. We will try to pursue him."

Multiple reports suggest that if Rahul declines the offer again, Gehlot, who is currently the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, will be appointed the Congress president's post. Gehlot enjoys the trust of the Gandhis, but the Congress veteran has continuously downplayed reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post.

Amid this continuous uncertainty, sources, quoted by PTI, have said that the process of the election of the president will be delayed by a few weeks, not more than that, and the party should have a full-time president in October.

They also said the election of the Congress president is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7 and some state units not completing formalities.

The grand old party had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

The CWC had decided that elections for block committees and one member each of state Congress units will be held from April 16 to May 31, district committee chiefs will be elected between June 1 and July 20, state chiefs and AICC members between July 21 and August 20, and AICC president between August 21 and September 20.