New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman aka CV Raman was a renowned Indian physicist and the first Asian to receive the prestigious Nobel Prize in the year 1903. He was well-known for his work in the field of light scattering. He discovered a phenomenon that later came to be known as the Raman effect.

Talking about Raman's early life he was born on November 7th, 1888. Therefore, remembering the ace scientist on his 133rd birth anniversary here we are with a few lesser-known and inspiring quotes of him which you need to read. Take a look:

The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment.

We must teach science in the mother tongue. Otherwise, science will become a highbrow activity. It will not be an activity in which all people can participate.

I would like to tell the young men and women before me not to lose hope and courage. Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you.

A voyage to Europe in the summer of 1921 gave me the first opportunity of observing the wonderful blue opalescence of the Mediterranean Sea. It seemed not unlikely that the phenomenon owed its origin to the scattering of sunlight by the molecules of the water.

It is not often that idealism of student days finds adequate opportunity for expression in the later life of manhood.

We need a spirit of victory, a spirit that will carry us to our rightful place under the sun, a spirit which can recognize that we, as inheritors of a proud civilization, are entitled to our rightful place on this planet. If that indomitable spirit were to arise, nothing can hold us from achieving our rightful destiny.

We have, I think, developed an inferiority complex. I think what is needed in India today is the destruction of that defeatist spirit.

It is generally believed that it is the students who derive benefit by working under the guidance of a professor. In reality, the professor benefits equally by his association with gifted students working under him.

The whole edifice of modern physics is built up on the fundamental hypothesis of the atomic or molecular constitution of matter.

I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial, governmental or military pressures. This was the reason why I decided, as far as possible, not to accept money from the government.

I feel it is unnatural and immoral to try to teach science to children in a foreign language They will know facts, but they will miss the spirit.

To an observer situated on the moon or on one of the planets, the most noticeable feature on the surface of our globe would no doubt be the large areas covered by oceanic water. The sunlit face of the earth would appear to shine by the light diffused back into space from the land and water-covered areas.

In the history of science, we often find that the study of some natural phenomenon has been the starting point in the development of a new branch of knowledge.

