India Coronavirus News: The Centre announced that it has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of items related to oxygen and other equipment for three months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired another high-level meeting to discuss the shortage of medical oxygen in India amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and stressed that there is an immediate need to augment the supply of O2 and other essential equipment to treat COVID-19 patients both at home and in hospitals.

Following his meeting, the central government announced that it has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of items related to oxygen and other equipment for three months with immediate effect.

"PM directed Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such equipment. It was also decided that Basic Customs Duty on import of Covid vaccines be also exempted with immediate effect for 3 months," the government said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma