SC Stays Demolition Of Goa's Curlies Restaurant, Linked To BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death

THE SUPREME Court on Friday put on hold the demolition of Goa's famous Curlies restaurant and ordered that no commercial activity will take place on its premises. Curlies, at the Centre of controversy after BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death who partied there hours before her death, was partially demolished today by the Goan authorities for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The demolition of the famous beach-side Curlies nightclub began today on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which, on September 6, dismissed an appeal filed by its owner Linet Nunes, challenging the demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

#WATCH | Goa | Curlies restaurant at Anjuna being demolished over violation of coastal zone laws pic.twitter.com/WNgDZ8CP0U — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Located on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, Curlies was in news recently after Sonali Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail. According to police, Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss', was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on August 23.

"The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in 'no development zone' in violation of the CRZ norms," an official said.

On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday. Deputy collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas S T Desai had issued the notice. "Deputy Collector and in-charge of the Demolition Squad, North Goa District, Tiswadi Goa fixed the demolition on September 9 at 7 a.m. onwards," the notice stated.

A huge police force has been deployed at the demolition site. Several workers engaged in the demolition work began to demolish the sea-facing portion of Curlies nightclub, where parties used to happen.

GCZMA on July 21, 2016, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EP Act) directed the demolition of structures constructed illegally in the 'no-development zone' in CRZ-III in violation of CRZ Notification, issued under the EP Act. NGT has upheld the GCZMA order to demolish the alleged illegal structure of Curlies, run by Edwin Nunes.