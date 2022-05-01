New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the violence on Ram Navami last month, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Sunday decided against relaxations in Khargone for Eid al-Fitr. Eid will likely be celebrated on May 2 or May 3 and the officials said curfew will continue on these two days.

"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," news agency ANI quoted Khargone Additional District Magistrate Sumer Singh Mujalda as saying.

"Orders have been passed that shops will remain open and students going for exams will be given a pass. However, decisions can be altered if conditions demand," Mujalda added.

Violence erupted in Khargone on April 10 after two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession, resulting in the injury of 24 people. The police later arrested five people and clamped a curfew in the city. However, relaxations were granted for some hours from April 14.

In addition to Madhya Pradesh, security has also been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow. On Sunday, the police said nearly 54,000 loudspeakers have also been uninstalled from various religious places.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places across Uttar Pradesh on April 24.

"So far, till 7.00 am in the morning today, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters," ANI quoted Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar as saying.

Similarly, security has also been beefed up in neighbouring Bihar. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday called the ban on loudspeakers at places of worship "nonsense", saying his government will not interfere in religious practices.

Nitish's reaction came after state BJP leaders called for the implementation of the "Yogi model" in Bihar.

"Let us not talk about this nonsense. It is known to all that in Bihar we do not interfere in religious practices of any sort. Of course, some people think it is their business to make a fuss and they keep at it," Nitish was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma