Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Thackeray on Sunday also held a crucial meet to discuss the situation in the state. Earlier in the day, he also met film and television producers and sought suggestions and cooperation.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to control the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is mulling closing all gyms while stricter curbs can be imposed on malls and cinema theatres.

According to a report by News18, the Maharashtra government wants to avoid a complete lockdown in the state because it could severely impact the state's economy. The report also claimed that office timings can also be divided to control overcrowding on local trains and BEST city buses.

Thackeray on Sunday also held a crucial meet to discuss the situation in the state. Earlier in the day, he also met film and television producers and sought suggestions and cooperation.

"We have also stressed on wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and keeping a safe distance. Even the WHO says so. It says that even a person who has been vaccinated needs to follow these rules," Thackeray said during the meeting.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state in India, has been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases since February. On Saturday, the state reported nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Health Department said that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent.

Of the 277 fatalities, 132 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, the statement said. A total of 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 24,95,315, it said.

The state is now left with 4,01,172 active cases. Out of the total population tested so far, 14.52 per cent have tested positive for the virus. Currently,21,57,135 people remain admitted in the home quarantine while 18,994 people are in the institutional quarantine, the department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma