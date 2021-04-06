The CRPF in Mumbai have received a threat mail naming Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The CRPF in Mumbai received a threat mail few days ago naming Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, news agency ANI quoted CRPF sources as saying, who added that the concerned agencies have been informed.

According to reports, the mail has threatened to kill Shah and Adityanath and also carry out attacks at places of worship and important installations.

An India Today report quoted sources saying that the e-mail threatens to "eliminate" the two leaders by suicide attacks, mentioning that "they are 11 suicide bombers".

It is important to mention here that in January this year, UP Police emergency service 'Dial 112' had received a message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath with an AK-47 rifle within 24 hours.

In November, the Dial 112 service had received a similar message on WhatsApp threatening to kill the state chief minister. The police had then arrested a minor from Agra in connection with the case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta