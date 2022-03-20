Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Lauding the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for its role in war against terrorism and in maintaining law and order in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the paramilitary force may not be needed in Jammu and Kashmir, northeast and Naxal areas "in a few years".

Addressing the 83rd raising day parade of the CRPF in Jammu, Shah also hailed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government and said it has resulted in inclusive development of all sections of society, including the deprived.

"The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and northeast, I'm confident that within next few years, we may not require use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in 3 regions and if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Shah said the democracy has been "strengthened and taken to the village level" since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. He also praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, saying he has been successful in bringing industrial investment worth Rs 33,000 crore on the ground.

"Today, over 30,000 people are elected members of panchayats. There is panch and sarpanch in every village and they are guiding the developmental activities in their villages. Tehsil and district panchayats were formed and the Modi-led government has been successful in taking the Panchayati Raj system to the ground level," news agency PTI quoted Shah as saying.

"Dalits, backward classes, women and pahari-speaking people were deprived of benefits of development in the past but under new laws which were implemented in Jammu and Kashmir (after August 2019), everyone is getting benefited," Shah added.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and laid emphasis on proactive operations against terrorists and choking their logistical and financial support systems.

He appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in the number of slain security forces personnel from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Shah also emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support. He directed the security forces and the police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.

