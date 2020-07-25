A CRPF jawan, who posted at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has allegedly shot his superior before killing himself with his service revolver.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A CRPF jawan, who posted at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has allegedly shot his superior before killing himself with his service revolver, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at 10:30 pm on Friday when 55-year-old Karnail Singh, a sub-inspector, had an argument with his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh. Following the argument, Karnail Singh allegedly took out his service revolver and shot dead Dashrath Singh, officials said, according to the agency.

"Karnail Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh last night after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead. Local police are investigating the matter," Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

The Inspector hailed from Rohtak in Haryana, while the Sub Inspector was from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Soon after the incident, local police and senior officials of the CRPF rushed to the spot.

Bodies of both jawans were sent for postmortem and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma