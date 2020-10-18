The Maharashtra farmers demanded immediate help from the government and threatened with protests in Mumbai if their demands are not met.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers in Maharashtra's Nanded district, whose crops were ruined by heavy rains, stopped the convoy of Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday. The farmers demanded immediate help from the government instead of the survey tours. Wadettiwar was also on a survey tour to assess the damage to crops due to heavy showers.

The farmers also gave a representation to Wadettiwar to declare 'wet famine'. They also threatened the state disaster management, and relief and rehabilitation minister with protests in Mumbai if their demands are not met.

Speaking to reporters, Wadettiwar later said that the farmers affected by the heavy showers will be provided assistance once the government receives the survey reports. Heavy rains over the past few days have inflicted severe damage to the crops in Nanded. The minister was in the district to assess the damage caused by the rains.

As the minister arrived in Nanded's Salgara village, some farmers stopped his convoy and said that instead of survey tours, they should be provided aid immediately. The farmers also informed him about the hurdles they were facing in availing crop loans from banks.

Wadettiwar later said, "As soon as the survey reports are received by the government, help will be commenced immediately."

He said the state government would also seek aid for farmers from the Centre. "The state government had earlier helped farmers who were affected by the cyclone Nisarg by changing the criteria (of financial aid)," he said.

On the war of words between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the former wrote to the CM on reopening places of worship, Wadettiwar said none of the state governors took such a stand till now.

