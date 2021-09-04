22 districts of Assam, 36 of Bihar, 12 of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have been severely affected due to floods in Ganga, Kosi, Bhagmati, Gandak, Ghagra, Mahananda and other rivers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Though the consistent rains have given a breather to people from scorching heat in India, they have also led to floods in several parts of the country, damaging crops and displacing thousands of people. According to a report by the Centre, 22 districts of Assam, 36 of Bihar, 12 of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have been severely affected due to floods in Ganga, Kosi, Bhagmati, Gandak, Ghagra, Mahananda and other rivers.

Floods in Bihar:

Various small rivers in the Vaishali district are in spate due to which flood-like situations have arisen in several villages. One such village is Harivanshpur where the villagers had to leave their houses due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, Lalganj and Bhagwanpur blocks are one of the worst-hit areas in the region. The floods have also damaged the crops and forced people to migrate from their houses. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced financial aid for people living in flood-affected areas.

On the other hand, the rising water levels of the Gandak river has created trouble for people living in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur districts whereas Arerja, Kesaria, Sangrampur, Madhuban, Patahi, Bajaria, Sugauli and Adapur are the other affected blocks.

Floods in Assam:

Despite receiving less than normal rainfall, people living in Assam are experiencing floods. “For the month of August, the state received 296.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 347.1mm,” Sumit Das, senior scientist at Guwahati-based regional meteorological office said.

People who are living on the banks of the river are forced to relocate to safe shelters. Meanwhile, NDRF teams are working to rescue people who are stranded in different places. The state received an average rainfall of 70.7 mm which is 4 per cent less than the normal rainfall of 73.2 mm till August 31.

34 districts in the state have been adversely affected and over 6,47,606 people are have been evacuated. The Nalbari and Darrang surpassed Lakhimpur are considered to be the worst affected districts. Various rivers including the Brahmaputra are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark.

CM Yogi did an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in UP:

While talking about Uttar Pradesh, the state is experiencing heavy rainfall due to which flood-like situations have occurred. Over 1,000 villages and 17 districts in the state have been adversely affected. Crops in several regions are damaged and many people are stranded in various places. However, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in the flood-affected areas for the relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in UP and distributed relief materials. “The CM has directed officials to analyse the damage of crops in heavy rainfall and flood — including vegetable crops in Bahraich. The districts, he visited, include Bahraich, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, and Maharjganj,” a government spokesperson said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen