Crisis In Maha Congress As Balasaheb Thorat Quits Key Party Post After Letter Against Nana Patole

MAHARASHTRA Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday resigned from his post day after he wrote a letter to the Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that he is unable to work with state Congress Chief Nana Patole "due to his anger towards him". Reports have suggested Thorat has sent in his offer to quit to the party high command in New Delhi and not to the Assembly Speaker.

However, Congress state President Nana Patole denied any such development and said he has not received any resignation letter from Thorat. "I wish Thoratji 'many happy returns' on his birthday today and wished him a long and healthy life. However, I have not got any such letter which is claimed. At least he should communicate with us, then we can discuss the issues," he said, as quoted by IANS.

In his alleged letter, Thorat claimed that Patole’s anger towards him makes it difficult for him to work. Balasaheb Thorat, who is a former state chief and Minister, in his letter mentioned that he is not consulted before the state leadership took any important decision.

"Thorat, in his letter to the Congress leadership, has expressed inability to work with state president Nana Patole saying if he (Patole) holds so much anger against him, then it would be difficult to work with him. Thorat has also complained of not being consulted while decisions are taken," Thorat’s close aide said, as quoted by PTI.

Though the party's central leadership has not yet accepted his resignation, Thorat is said to be adamant about quitting the crucial post he has been holding since June 2019. The state Congress will convene a meeting on February 13 in which several issues will be discussed with the aim to find their solutions, Nana Patole said.

The resignation caps off a bitter feud that erupted between Thorat-Patole after the recent results of the Nashik Graduates Constituency MLC biennial polls last week. The election was won by a Congress rebel contesting as independent Satyajeet Tambe -- nephew of Thorat -- and trounced the MVA nominee Shubhangi Patil.

Sudhir Tambe, Satyajeet Tambe's father, is Balasaheb Thorat’s brother-in-law. Thorat’s silence during Tambe’s revolt, which left Congress red-faced, was seen as tacit support for his actions. Even as Thorat stayed away from Tambe’s campaign for the MLC polls, several of his relatives extended their support. Meanwhile, Sudhir and his son have been suspended by Congress for going against the party.

(With agency inputs)