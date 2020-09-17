A total of 416 packets of explosives were discovered from a Syntex tank at 8 am on Thursday during a joint search operation, the Army said. More searches led to another such tank with 50 detonators.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security forces on Thursday recovered a total of 52 kilograms of explosives concealed in plastic tanks in Karewa area of village Gadikhal, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, averting a Pulwama-like attack in the region.

A total of 416 packets of explosives were discovered from a Syntex tank at 8 am on Thursday during a joint search operation, the Army said, as per a report by NDTV. More searches led to another such tank with 50 detonators.

The spot is merely nine kilometres away from the site in Pulwama district where over 40 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a security convoy in February, last year.

The attack led to India bombing a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group inside Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recently filed a chargesheet in a special court here against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out the suicide attack. The 13,500-page chargesheet names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who used around 200 kgs of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy on February 14 last year killing 40 personnel near Lethpora in South Kashmir.

Two relatives of Masood Azhar -- Abdula Rauf and Ammar Alvi -- have been named in the chargesheet as the main conspirators behind the case. The dead include a nephew of JeM terrorist Mohammed Umar Farooq who had entered India through natural caves at the international border in Sambha in late 2018.

