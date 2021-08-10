A three-judge bench, which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Vineet Saran, also asked the registrar general of High Courts to give information on cases against the MPs and MLAs in special courts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that criminal cases against MPs and MLAs cannot be withdrawn by prosecutors without the permission of the High Courts. It also ordered that judges of special courts, who are hearing cases against MPs and MLAs, will not be transferred.

"The High Courts are requested to examine the withdrawal of cases against MP MLAs since September 16, 2020, in reference to the Supreme Court judgment of State of Kerala vs K Ajith," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This comes after the top court perused the report of senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Sneha Kalita who are assisting the bench. In his report, Hansaria suggested that withdrawing of prosecution under section 321 of CrPC is permissible in public interest and cannot be done for political consideration.

The report said the state governments should be allowed to withdraw cases against former or sitting legislators only after the High Court's approval. It added such application can be made in good faith, in the interest of public policy and justice and not to thwart or stifle the process of law.

Hansaria, who was assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita, during the hearing cited that the UP government has sought to withdraw 76 cases against elected representatives, including the Muzaffarnagar riot cases against Sangeet Som, Kapil Dev, Suresh Rana and Sadhvi Prachi.

"As per the said news report, all the four gave inflammatory statements against a community and are accused of offences u/s 188 IPC (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 353 IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 153A IPC (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, etc, and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 341 IPC (wrongful restraint), and 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage)," the report said.

"These cases relate to Muzzafarnagar riots in which 65 persons were killed and around 40,000 persons were displaced. Another news report was published on January 12, 2020 stating that the Government has decided to withdraw 76 such cases," it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma