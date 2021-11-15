Patna| Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Kumar said, "Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor."

"The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he said.

"At some places, other incidents have occurred, an incident of Naxals have been reported from one location. It is being probed. It is a different matter but the incidents of general crime have come down. I did also like to add that the crime rate has come down after the liquor ban," the Bihar CM added.

Further, in an apparent response to state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal’s demand for a review of the prohibition law, Nitish Kumar said that there was no lacuna in the act and those questioning it were free to do so. Jaiswal had questioned the efficiency of the liquor law and asked for a thorough review of the act, alleging that the condition of his constituency in West Champaran was miserable owing to rampant availability of liquor in connivance with the police and administrative officials.

Kumar also refused to comment on actor Kangana Ranaut’s assertion that the country got real freedom post-2014 and the one attained in 1947 was begged and said such people needed to be mocked at.

Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur. Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta