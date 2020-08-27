Jagran News Media CEO Bharat Gupta has said that creating trust and credibility should be of paramount importance for content creators.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran News Media CEO Bharat Gupta on Thursday said that creating trust and credibility should be of paramount importance for content creators in the digital world.

Speaking at the 16th edition of Marketing Conclave, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Mr Gupta said "The legacy and the knowledge which Jagran has been able to create over 75 years like other traditional companies Amul and Tata, has been due to its belief in creating content based on trust and credibility".

Underling the need to win the trust of the audience, he said it is an ongoing process and it can only be done by creating credible content.

Expressing concern over sensationalisation of news in recent times, he said news has become a commodity now and different organizations are using it for different purposes.

He further stressed on the need to embrace change with new innovations as legacy alone will not help traditional companies survive.

He also said that learning and adapting with changing times is important as it will help them pass on information to the next set of audiences and make them realise the value of credible content and earn their trust.

The virtual event, touted as the largest marketing event this year in India, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. The conclave is being held on August 27 and 28.

He called for the need to deal with the menace of fake news and misinformation by encouraging media literacy among people in India. The minister said that people should be educated about how they can differentiate between real and fake news.

#16MarCon | Spreading misinformation is easy as it has spice. We have now established our fact check units in all states: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar at @IAMAIForum pic.twitter.com/kaD03HIuAO — Dainik Jagran (@JagranNews) August 27, 2020

"Fake news has a potent power of disturbing peace. Manipulation of public opinion over social media platforms has emerged as a critical threat to public life. Fake news campaigns across the world are because of lack of targeted legislation, lack of media literacy and awareness," he said.

The ongoing conclave is focused on (a) rejuvenating consumer demand and creating new demand in semi-urban and rural areas among the 500 million plus internet users; b) creating new opportunities for Indian owned brands by leveraging digital technologies and c) bring back the Indian digital media business to its post global pandemic levels by ensuring the quality of the medium and expanding its outreach.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha