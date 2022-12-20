'Crazy Stalker' Who Followed Elon Musk's Son Reveals Himself As Uber-Eats Driver: Report

The 'crazy stalker' Elon Musk had tweeted about has now revealed his identity and also made bizarre and unsupported claims about Musk's partner sending him coded messages with her Instagram posts.

By Nikhil
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 02:49 PM IST
Minute Read
The 'Crazy Stalker' Elon had tweeted about has revealed himself now and he is an Uber-Eats Driver.

THE 'crazy stalker', who was following a car carrying the Twitter owner’s son, has now revealed himself. Elon Musk tweeted a few days ago, saying that a car carrying his 2-year-old son X AE A-12 was followed by a person who thought that he was in the vehicle. The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that the masked man has identified himself as an Uber Eats driver, who "believes the multibillionaire space pioneer is the one terrorizing him".

Musk had also posted a video in a tweet that showed a masked person sitting inside the car. "Anyone recognise this person or car?" he had asked. 

According to the report by Washington Post, the 'crazy stalker' has identified himself as Brandon Collado. He first revealed himself on Saturday in a response to Elon Musk's tweet with the video of the driver who was stopped by his security in Los Angeles late on Tuesday.

The Washington Post quoted Collado saying that he has an interest in the billionaire and the mother of two of his children, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Notably, she resides in a house close to the gas station, where the stalker was present. The Washington Post report further quoted Collado making several bizarre and unsupported claims saying Grimes was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts.

He further said that the billionaire was monitoring his real-time location and can also block him from receiving orders by using the food delivery application, he works for. He claimed that he was in Grimes neighbourhood to work for Uber Eats. 

According to the Washington Post, South Pasadena police were called to the gas station but no arrests were made. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a notice on Thursday informing the department’s Threat Management Unit was in contact with Musk’s representatives and security team. However, no crime reports were filed.

 

(With agency inputs)

