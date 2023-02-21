cracks-appear-on-badrinath-highway-near-joshimath-ahead-of-char-dham-yatra

AHEAD of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, fresh cracks have been found on the stretch of road along the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath between JP and Marwari. This came after Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay chaired a meeting with the concerned officials to review the preparations and arrangements being made for the successful conduct of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra which is scheduled to take place this year.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana, as quoted by a news agency said, that instructions have been given to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to test the cracks and take protective measures. Meanwhile, it was also reported that people from Joshimath complained about cracks in some houses, Khurana said.

Cracks on the road along the Badnitha Highway have led to concern among locals about the safety of the yatra to Badrinath which will begin on April 27. The Uttarakhand government has earleir announced the dates of the reopening of the four Himalayan temples on the Char Dham circuit after the winter break.

The Kedarnath yatra portal will open on 25 April while the of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals will open on 22 April. Online registration for the yatra begins on 21 February.

Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage destinations known as the "Char Dham," which includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is located in the Uttarakhand town of Badrinath. Every year, it is open for six months (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

Last year, many houses in Joshimath developed a crack that led to the huge destruction of properties and left thousands of people homeless. In January, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

(With Agencies Inputs)