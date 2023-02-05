Crackdown Against Child Marriages To Continue In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa

CM Himanta Biswa also asked the Assam Police to act on the matter with a spirit of zero tolerance against unpardonable and heinous crimes against women. (Image Credit: ANI.)

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the crackdown against child marriages would continue in the upcoming days. Speaking to reporters, Biswa stated that as many as 2211 people have been arrested in connection with the illegal child marriages as of Saturday morning.

As many as 4074 cases have been filed across the state related to child marriages and 8134 people have been identified as accused in the case.

Assam Police spokesperson, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, stated earlier in the day that they have arrested 2,170 people so far connected to child marriage cases.

"The figures of the arrests in Child Marriage cases have risen. Till this morning, the police had arrested 2,170 persons across the state and it will increase further," Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) (IGP L&O) Bhuyan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the chief minister also asked the Assam Police to act on the matter with a spirit of zero tolerance against ‘unpardonable’ and heinous crimes against women.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta said, “Assam Government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far Assam police have registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate.”

The Assam cabinet has also decided to charge accused who marry teenage girls below the age of 14 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, while those who marry girls between the ages of 14 and 18 will be charged under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh, stated that 4,074 incidents of child marriage have been registered at various police stations throughout the state.

Singh also stated that 52 of the arrested people were priests and Qazis who had performed child marriages. He also informed that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the police to investigate as he got the information of rampant child marriages across the state.

The chief minister also added that no specific community will be targeted as the ‘battle’ against child marriage will be ‘secular’. He also warned that priests and clerics who facilitate such marriages will also face strict action.

In Assam, child marriage is the main factor contributing to the high rate of maternal and infant mortality.