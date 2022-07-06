CoWIN To Be Repurposed As Platform For Blood Donation, Universal Immunisation: CoWin Chief

Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN chief and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority, on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination platform Co-WIN will be repurposed as a platform for universal immunisation, and blood donation and later it will be used for organ donation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, "CoWin is now repurposed to become a platform for universal immunization, for blood donation and probably a little later for organ donation platform also. So I think we will slowly work towards ensuring these things, but you must appreciate that technology is only an enabler, ultimately the legal system, the ecosystem and other kinds of systems. It has to work within those systems."

Sharma also spoke about the interests of other countries in using CoWin. Talking about the digital CoWin global enclave held last year, he said, "I think there were 140 plus countries who participated there and after the conclave, many countries started discussing it with us."

He also said that Guyana with which India signed a Memorandum of Understanding is poised to use the CoWin platform for their vaccination program. Discussing digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India, he said that the online payment infrastructure of India was created on a large scale.

"Rs 6 billion transactions took place last month. Similarly, there are multiple products on top of Aadhaar which is the Digital Locker, for example, electronic consent e-sign, and electronic KYC, these things are happening and now recently, last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced e-Rupi, which is basically a prepaid voucher which is given for a purpose," he mentioned.

However, he also explained that the adoption of DPIs by the ecosystem partners is quite challenging and is slow to start. Factors like the development of software and systems make the process slower, he said. "I think the slowness is also because of multiple other factors like the development of software and systems. So that could be one of the reasons, but adoption is usually a challenge," Sharma explained.

