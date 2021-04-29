COVID-19 Vaccination: Shortly after the start of the registration process, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced during registration.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive began on Wednesday for all above 18 years of age on the government's CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1.33 crore people applied for the vaccinations on Wednesday while over 80 lakh, between the age of 18-44 years, registered themselves on the CoWIN portal within three hours starting from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 pm on Wednesday. Shortly after the start of the registration process, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced while trying to register for the third phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to begin on May 1.

However, the servers were restored within minutes and over 80 lakh people registered themselves on the government's portal to get the vaccine jab. The Health Ministry also clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed "are incorrect and are without any basis".

"The server supporting the CoWin digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency. People are registering on the platform, mostly of age-group 18-44. It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm," the health ministry said.

The health ministry further said that the portal 383 million API hits, initially as high as 2.7 million hits per minute and a total of 1.45 crore SMSs have been successfully delivered.

"These statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable. Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations, can be seen on dashboard.cowin.gov.in," the ministry said in its statement.

Meanwhile, after registration, making an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially. Those above 45 years of age can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. The inoculation process and the documents to be provided to get the jab to remain the same.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan