New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of 3.48 crore people from across the country have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 till today, the 60th day of the world's biggest inoculation drive, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. These include 75,01,590 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 75,91,670 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also been inoculated and 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

The government had started an online registration portal to book slots for the COVID-19 vaccine at various vaccination centres across the country. Those who want to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab can book an appointment through CoWin portal. The CoWin portal links every vaccine dose to its recipient. To be noted, there is no dedicated CoWin application for booking and registration. The particular app available on the Google App Store is only for backend administrators.

Here's how you can register on the Co-WIN portal:

Step 1: Log in to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

Step 2: An OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Step 3: Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 4: After you enter the OTP, the Registration for Vaccination page will open up

Step 5: Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 6: Once the details are entered for registration, click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 7: A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 8: Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9: Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan