New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Tuesday expanded the inoculation drive against the COVID-19 in India and allowed all people, above 45 years of age, to get the vaccine shot at various vaccination centres in the country. Dubbed as the world's biggest vaccination drive, India's vaccination drive started on January 16, and till now, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given during the last 24 hours.

Currently, people who are above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with some comorbid conditions, are allowed to take the vaccine jab in the country. With this move, the Centre is aiming to ramp up the vaccination process in the country, which is witnessing an alarming surge in daily COVID-19 cases. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 41,000 new cases while 199 succumbed to the deadly pathogen.

The Centre has also urged the eligible people to register on the CoWin portal and get the vaccine shot as soon as possible. "It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

So as the Centre allowed vaccination for those above 45 years of age, here's a step-wise guide to register yourself on CoWin Portal.

Step 1: Log in to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

Step 2: An OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Step 3: Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 4: After you enter the OTP, the Registration for Vaccination page will open up

Step 5: Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 6: Once the details are entered for registration, click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 7: A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 8: Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9: Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan