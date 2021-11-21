New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government has added a new feature to the CoWin platform that will help third-party entities like offices, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, airports, train stations, and other public service providers to verify an individual’s vaccination status. This new feature will obviate the need for a physical vaccination certificate.

In order to check somebody's vaccine status, first, the individual has to give his or her phone number along with their name, after which they will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. This will allow the third-party entity to check the vaccination status of the individual.

“A new feature “Know Your Vaccination Status” has been enabled on the CoWIN digital platform. This will help to verify/retrieve a citizen’s vaccination status/details as per the authorised rights of the verifying entity by Co-WIN/MoHFW,” said the government.

It also added, “The service could be utilized by a service provider (private entities like travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies, etc, or government agencies like IRCTC, Govt offices, etc.) for facilitating a service requested by the citizen.”

Here’s how to check the vaccination status:

Step 1: Go to the official CoWin website -- cowin.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of ‘Share Your Vaccination Status’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, enter the registered mobile number and name of the person whose vaccination status you want to check

Step 4: The person will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. Ask them for the OTP and enter the same to check the vaccine status.

Even after looking at someone's vaccination status, you still wish to wish to verify the same then go to 'https://verify.cowin.gov.in/' website and scan the QR code given on the certificate. The QR code can be scanned through your mobile's camera or even from the webcam of your laptop.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen