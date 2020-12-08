Co-WIN is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) and available to download for free.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to begin a massive vaccination drive with three vaccine makers, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Serum Institute of India, and indegeniously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday revealed its vaccination plan, although it didn't divulge the details about its launch. Address a press conference on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that they have launched a mobile app named Co-WIN, where people will be able to self-register for the vaccine.

Co-WIN is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) and available to download for free. In the first two stages, the government will vaccinate priority groups including frontline workers and emergency workers. People with co-morbities will get the jab in the third stage. For this, a self-registration process will be required through the Co-WIN app.

The Co-WIN app will have for modules for vaccinators, beneficiaries and administrators. These are - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

People who wants to get vaccinated will have to apply and provide details under the registration module. In Vaccination module, their details will be verified and beneficiary acknowledgement module will sent a certificate to them about their vaccination.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Monday said that it has applied for the emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin. Earlier, American pharma major Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India had applied to the central drug regulator for emergency use approval of thier coronavirus vaccines.

However, the first two vaccines were developed by foreign countries but Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine is still in the third stage of clinical trials.

